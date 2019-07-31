Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,743,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,446,000 after purchasing an additional 558,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,472,000 after purchasing an additional 421,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,590,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 168,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,135. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,646 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

