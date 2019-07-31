Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 529 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,237.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. 26,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $127.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.