Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 699 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Meredith by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 44,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.99.

NYSE:MDP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,428. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.67 million. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

