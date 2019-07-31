Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 177,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,587. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

