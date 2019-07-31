Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 278,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

