Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.26. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

