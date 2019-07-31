Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.82. Reitmans shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 million and a P/E ratio of -65.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

