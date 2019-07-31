Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 126,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 190,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 816,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 188,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

SNH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,333. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

SNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.