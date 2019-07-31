REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.