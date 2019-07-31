Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Renishaw to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 3,832 ($50.07) on Monday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,580 ($72.91). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,930.84.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

