Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.92.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$16.27 and a twelve month high of C$21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$111,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,377.81. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$88,279.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,084.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,672 shares of company stock valued at $303,405.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.