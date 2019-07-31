resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TORC. Guggenheim began coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth about $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in resTORbio by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 728,566 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 29.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 287,769 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in resTORbio by 28.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 208,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 332,423 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.