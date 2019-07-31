Restore (LON:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday.

Restore stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). 433,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,396. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of $534.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.93.

In other Restore news, insider Adam Councell sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £24,329.11 ($31,790.29).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

