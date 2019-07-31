Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 56,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

