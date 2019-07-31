Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

