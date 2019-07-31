Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 42 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,173,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $681,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.32.

SAM stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.76. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $403.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

