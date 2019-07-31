Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 590 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $17,491,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 241,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 175,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after buying an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 41,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.