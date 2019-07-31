Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 4,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.