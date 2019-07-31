Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 109,811 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,811 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In related news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $786,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

