Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,470 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 43,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. First Analysis lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

