Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 141,279 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 41,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

