Reviewing Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Mueller Water Products (NASDAQ:MWA)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 9.19% 12.57% 6.46% Mueller Water Products 3.24% 15.89% 6.87%

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helios Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.99 $46.73 million $2.30 20.66 Mueller Water Products $916.00 million 1.77 $105.60 million $0.53 19.36

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies. Mueller Water Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helios Technologies and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mueller Water Products 1 1 4 0 2.50

Helios Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Mueller Water Products has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Mueller Water Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Helios Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

