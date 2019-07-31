Reviewing MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.40 $5.13 million N/A N/A Inpixon $3.76 million 0.91 -$24.57 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 30.28% 28.47% 21.57% Inpixon -578.21% -265.29% -110.92%

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Inpixon does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Inpixon on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

