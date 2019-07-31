Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 1,069,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,922. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $192,412.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,601 shares in the company, valued at $237,301.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 104,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,875,733.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,841.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,976 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

