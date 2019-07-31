RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $874-877 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.20 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of RNG traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,502. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,502.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,750,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $6,194,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,491,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,541 shares of company stock worth $39,949,648 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

