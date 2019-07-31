Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Investec downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 3,222,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,754,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 271,226 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 261,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

