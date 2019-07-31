Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 72,626 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $189,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after buying an additional 468,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

ACN traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. 668,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,576. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

