Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,058,082 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Starbucks worth $278,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 719,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

