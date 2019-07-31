Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $115.85 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 47,627 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Nike worth $115,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. 317,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.