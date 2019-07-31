Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $88.85 Million Holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Worldpay worth $88,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,325,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after buying an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

WP stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,528,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,976. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

