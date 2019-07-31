Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Baxter International worth $154,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,529 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after buying an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Baxter International by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,248,000 after buying an additional 806,368 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Baxter International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,484,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,648,000 after buying an additional 780,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 121,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.