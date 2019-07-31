Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 129,920 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $76,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 63.4% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 625.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.68.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.56 on Wednesday, hitting $289.00. 1,243,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

