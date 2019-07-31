Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Rocky Brands stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

