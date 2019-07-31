Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.38. Raymond James now has a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 40,040 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research report on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.85.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.