Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 177,888 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4,548.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,569. The firm has a market cap of $884.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

