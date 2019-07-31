Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 25,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,569. The stock has a market cap of $884.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co cut Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

