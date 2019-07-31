Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), 229,951 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 313,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.45. The stock has a market cap of $402.25 million and a PE ratio of -17.80.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.