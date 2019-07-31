Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

R traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

