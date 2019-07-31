Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $645,862.00 and $7,339.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,011.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.08 or 0.02159016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00974135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.72 or 0.03234645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00798784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00675542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00184016 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 13,178,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,061,157 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

