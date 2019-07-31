Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

