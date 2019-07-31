SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.46.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $1,297,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,761.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $14,801,282.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,107,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $39,438,777. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

