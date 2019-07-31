Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.16

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 85450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

