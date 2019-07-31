Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,188 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $737,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,829.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,975 shares of company stock worth $26,181,339. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

