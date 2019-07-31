Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $2.95 Million in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Pivotal Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVTL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,683. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $70,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $47,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $572,236 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

