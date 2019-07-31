Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $87.03, approximately 70,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,427% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69.

About Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

