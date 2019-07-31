Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock traded up GBX 6.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 145,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,339. The stock has a market cap of $707.98 million and a PE ratio of 73.65. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.50 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.37.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.