Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,203 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121,156 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 876,940 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 541,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 572,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 313,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

