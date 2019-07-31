Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.86 Million

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019

Analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce $60.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.88 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $62.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $232.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.33 million to $243.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $287.07 million, with estimates ranging from $257.78 million to $309.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SALT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $462.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 101,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,780,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,146 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 777,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

