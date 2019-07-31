Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 819,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,189. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

