SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 101,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,591,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,200,000 after buying an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 863,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

